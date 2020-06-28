New online videos on Gardening for Biodiversity launched in Laois

A new series of videos on Gardening for Biodiversity has been launched by Laois Heritage Office.

The videos are based on the popular free book Gardening for Biodiversity published by Laois County Council earlier this year which received a nationwide welcome.

The video series aims to give practical tips and guidelines to anyone who is interested in helping wildlife in their garden.

How to create a wildflower meadow in your garden is just one of the videos (watch below).

Following the book’s very practical approach, the videos – available for free on Youtube - show how to help biodiversity by creating a pond, building a log pile, planting a wildflower meadow, looking after birds and planting native trees and hedgerows.

Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Cllr Willie Aird attended the launch of the videos.

“It’s so fitting that we are launching these biodiversity guides here in the wonderful setting of People’s Park. The Park is like a garden for all the people of Portlaoise, and we are delighted that it is open again after the pandemic restrictions. I know that the ideas in this new book and the video guides will encourage people to take action to make their garden a haven for wildlife and I’d like to thank the Heritage Council and the Department of Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht for their help in getting them made," he said.

The author is Juanita Browne.

“These videos are a wonderful online resource to help explain how anyone can help our wildlife. Thanks to Laois County Council for funding and making these freely available online and to John Lusby and Peter Cutler for making these beautiful videos. I think there is an exciting new interest among the public in helping our biodiversity and these videos make this process much more accessible," she said.

Catherine Casey is Heritage Officer with Laois County Council.

“During lockdown we have all become much more conscious of the importance of the natural world. We know from the enormous response to the original book that many people are taking a great interest in the birds, bees and bugs that are visiting their gardens. We are in the middle of a Biodiversity Crisis, and exposure to nature is also good for our mental health, so there is so much benefit to gardening for biodiversity. We have had so many requests for copies of the book from schools and families, so our next project is to create a Children’s version of the book, with colouring pages and kid-friendly information on biodiversity. We hope to have that ready for Heritage Week in August," she said.

The Gardening for Biodiversity videos are all available now on the Laois Heritage Youtube Channel.

The book and films were supported by the Heritage Council and the Department for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht as part National Biodiversity Action Plan. The original book is available to download for free at www.laois.ie/heritage, and hard copies can be ordered from Laois County Council Heritage Office.