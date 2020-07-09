Dunamaise Arts Centre prepares to lift the curtains after lockdown

Dunamaise Arts Centre staff are working hard to welcome audiences back to the main venue for the arts in Laois.

The centre updated the public last week on its work to date and its reopening timeline.

“We wanted to get in touch to keep you informed of how we are preparing for re-opening and the measures we are taking to ensure safety and enjoyment for all.

“Over the weeks ahead, we’ll continue working in the wings ahead of fully reopening to our audiences once again.

“We have missed you, our artists and audiences so much and we are thrilled to be able to announce that we are finally able to prepare for re-opening and are developing an entertaining programme of live performances, exhibitions, classes and cinema for you to enjoy!

“We’ve taken safety measures with Caffe Latte and are taking extra measures to ensure our building is safe for staff, customers, artists, performers and customers alike, to return with confidence and reassurance. See the milestone dates below for your perusal,” said the centre.

Reopening timeline

Tuesday 29 June:

* Caffe Latte re-opened and is available for (socially distanced) sit-down, take-out and delivery meals. For enquiries call Ken or Lauren on 057 8663515

From Monday, August 10:

*Staff back to our offices

* Artist-in-Residence, Rebecca Deegan, back in her studio.

* Stage to open for developing new productions

* New studio spaces for artists & writers-in-residence (A brand new residency programme to run from August 2020 will be announced shortly. Check social media for details!)

From Friday 14 August:

New gallery exhibition by Annie Holland, to celebrate National Heritage Week 2020, will be open for visitors

From mid-August:

Tickets will go on sale from the Box Office for upcoming shows.

Throughout the summer, the Dunamaise @Home will still be offered but all involved are looking forward to welcoming audiences back to LIVE shows again soon.

Centre’s management are also keen to point out that all reopening steps are taken in line with HSE & Government Guidelines, as well as our internal risk assessments and new protocols.

All dates are subject to change in light of any new developments.

Michelle de Forge, Director of Dunamaise Arts Centre said works is continuing.

“We’re keeping seats warm and working in the wings and very much look forward to welcoming our customers back into Dunamaise to enjoy all the arts have to offer.

We are working hard to make our venue safe in order to be able to do so and will take every measure to ensure the safety of our staff, artists and audiences”.

Details on www.dunamaise.ie