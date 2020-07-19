Join the reading adventure at your Laois library!

Summer Stars is the public library national summer reading programme for children taking place during the summer in public libraries and online throughout the country.

The goal, as always, is to promote every child’s right to read and to invite all children throughout the country to join the adventure and to enjoy the fun and pleasure of reading and writing over the summer. Summer Stars is non-competitive and every child who reads even one book is regarded as having completed the programme – and it’s all completely free!

How will Summer Stars 2020 work:

This has been a very challenging year for us all and so Summer Stars will look and work a bit differently from previous years.

The parents or guardians of each child who would like to register can contact their local library and request a reading card and book pack. 8 books will then be selected from the library’s stock and the book pack and reading card will be available for collection by appointment.

Each child can then complete the reading card with books they have read from the pack, from their own books or e-books if they wish. They then return the completed reading card to the library to receive their reward.

Summer Stars BorrowBox: Browse, borrow, read and listen to the Summer Stars collection of children’s e-books and e-audio books through the library’s BorrowBox app. This is free for all members to use from anywhere, anytime. Non-members can join online for free at www.librariesireland.ie/ join-your-library.