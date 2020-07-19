Treasured Piano Solos with Tom

Being in lock-down for these last few difficult months has been strange for performing musicians who are so used to entertaining and meeting people in public. But sometimes a crisis can create unforeseen opportunities and Irish pianist Tom Conroy (Piano Man Tom) decided to use this time as best he could to record lots of new music albums for people to enjoy while at home. To bring happiness and joy to people's lives in dark times is a gift that musicians love to give.

First, he completed recording a lovely Piano Solos selection of some of his favourite songs using a beautiful Steinway Grand Piano sound. These are the songs Tom performs regularly in the luxury Ballyfin Hotel, Co. Laois where he has been Resident Pianist since April, 2015. The album can be listened to on Spotify, iTunes, and all other online digital music platforms by searching for “Treasured Piano Solos by Piano Man Tom”.

Some of the tracks included are a Phil Coulter medley, You Are My Sunshine, Hallelujah, Tennessee Waltz, The Prayer, Annie's Song, and many more well known melodies in different music genres.

Tom also recently released a “15 Christian Piano Solos” album and a “Baby Lullabies Piano Solos” album. These physical CDs can be shipped out from www.Amazon.com and are ideal presents for anyone who would like some prayerful music to relax to at home, or for anyone who has recently had a baby and would like some nice lullabies to help with sleep. CDs of

Tom's much loved original “40 Piano Solos” can be purchased directly from his website at www.PianoManTom.com

All of these albums are on all digital and streaming platforms, with more recordings on the way. Follow Tom online to keep up to date with all that's happening with his music at

www.Facebook.com/ OfficialPianoManTom