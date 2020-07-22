Top Laois band to perform five free concerts for frontline workers

One of the best Laois rock bands is offering a generous gift to all frontline workers, whether they be prison officers, nurses or shop assistants.

Portlaoise band Transmitter has announced that it will give five nights of free concerts, carefully observing social distancing, at Kavanagh's Pub when it is able to reopen.

They made their announcement on Tuesday July 21.

"Gavin James has been forced to cancel his drive in shows today, and the stalling of Phase 4 last week has left more wedding couples, and the pubs that were adhering to the guidelines, high and dry.

"We need a light at the end of the tunnel and as we’ve been working away behind the scenes on a new show, here’s what we propose: When the time is right, (soon) we will perform in Kavanaghs Pub-Portlaoise for the first 5 nights it opens FOR FREE to say a massive “Thank You” to all of our frontline workers who have been at the coal face since March.

"Whether you work in Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, An Garda Síochána, Irish Prison Service, or in retail, there will be tickets available on a first come, first served basis," Transmitter say.

The gig will be fully contact traceable via an app in operation in the venue. Face coverings and hand sanitizing stations will be available to all attendees. Social distancing will be observed There will be full table service and contactless payment facilities via the app. Each gig will last 90 minutes to ensure safe entry and exit of all ticket holders.

The free invite extends to engaged couples planning their weddings too.

"We will also invite all wedding couples who have expressed an interest in viewing the band to soundcheck each day. Ticket details will be available as soon as we get the go-ahead.

"So, in the meantime, do the right thing. Wear the mask and wash you hands, ya dirty fecker. We will get there. We will," the Portlaoise lads promise.

https://www.facebook.com/transmitterband/posts/10158405740606203