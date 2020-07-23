Music Generation Laois strikes out in cyberspace

Music Generation Laois moved online, after the closure of schools and arts centres on March 13th, delivering music classes to over 3,500 young musicians, through online platforms including live teaching over zoom, and through online tutorials.

Young musicians and singers from Scoil Bhríde in Knockmay Portlaoise, a ‘Music-Rich School’ where children attend weekly music classes, from 1st class to 6th class accessed customised classes from Music Generation Laois.

Children in Scoil Bhríde Knockmay have access to an early years music programme, a singing programme, a school choir, a ukulele programme and a violin programme, with a team of 4 tutors from Music Generation Laois working with students.

Music Rich Schools was initiated by Music Generation Laois through Creative Ireland Laois funding as part of the Creative Ireland Programme 2018-2022 and in partnership with Laois County Council to target DEIS schools across the county, to ensure every child in these schools were given the opportunity to access performance music education, regardless of economic, cultural or social barriers.

In June each year, Music Generation Laois presents a large-scale concert, featuring over 400 young people from the County, called ‘School’s Out for Summer.’ Undeterred by the recent lockdown, Music Generation Laois produced an online, ‘School’s Out for Summer’ video, arranged by Music Generation Laois’ Nuala Kelly. This video has had over 3000 views on facebook and is a wonderful celebration of young singers in Co. Laois, including Scoil Bhríde, Knockmay.

Rosa Flannery, Music Development Officer with Music Generation Laois spoke of the music-rich schools’ programme.

“Music Generation Laois focuses on creating access to music programmes across Co. Laois to children in their own area and provides instruments.

“We are committed to our goal of creating access to music to every child in the county. During the current Covid-19 pandemic, our team have continued to work with young musicians, their families, and schools to provide access to our services. We are very grateful that technology has enabled us to do so,” he said.

School’s Out for Summer is on youtube, https://youtu.be/StWir7I6U4Q . Music Generation Laois deliver programmes in schools across the county, and a range of classes, bands and orchestra programmes are available in Laois Music Centre, Portlaoise. New schools and students are always welcome, contact Music Generation Laois on mgl@loetb.ie or call 057 8681782

Music Generation Laois is a performance music education programme, part of Music Generation, Ireland's national music education programme, initiated by Music Network and co-funded nationally by U2, the Ireland Funds and the Department of Education and Skills.

Locally Music Generation Laois is based in Laois Offaly ETB (lead partner) and co-funded by Laois County Council.

See musicgenerationlaois.ie for further details or email mgl@loetb.ie.