Book a browse in Portlaoise library

Laois Libraries welcomes readers to take advantage of its “Book a Browse” by appointment service now available in Portlaoise branch library.



Running since late June, the service allows library patrons to enter the library to browse the shelves and borrow items, subject to social distancing requirements.

Browsing time is limited to 30 minutes per person. Designated times especially for those cocooning and those with children under 10years of age.

Library members can phone and speak to a staff member at 057 86 22333 or email: laoislibrary@laoiscoco.ie to book a date and time to visit Portlaoise library. To view our timetable you can log onto www.laoislibraries.ie or contact library on 057 8622333.

Meanwhile, the ‘Call and Collect’ service and delivery to cocooners continues to operate.

Library patrons can contact staff directly to place an order of books/audiobooks/DVDs/CDs that are currently available in Laois Library branches. A time slot for collection will be given, and one member of a household can enter the lobby of the library to pick up the order. Patrons are asked to use hand sanitiser and adhere to social distancing guidelines when collecting items.



Library staff will compile order for you based on your requests— please bear in mind that the library does not currently have access to the same range of stock which was available prior to the lockdown. Any items currently out on loan can be returned to the library at this time.



Internet, printing and photocopying services are unavailable at this time. Sorry for any inconvenience.



All Library group meetings and clubs are currently postponed at this time.

Members of the public are advised to wear masks when visiting the library. We look forward to seeing you!



