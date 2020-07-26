Abbeyleix art students record ‘The Impact of Covid-19’

As part of Abbeyleix Further Education & Training Centre’s Summer Programme, VTOS students got involved in a collage project.

The theme for the project was ‘The impact of Covid 19’. The students could look at how it impacted their learning, their life in general or a combination of both.

There were three choices of how to communicate this impact – either through a poem, an essay or a painting.

All the pieces of work were submitted and staff then assembled the collages.

Also pieces of pyrography were produced with inspirational quotations. The finished work was very impressive with plenty of colour and creativity.

For further information contact Abbeyleix Further Education & Training Centre Phone: 057 873 1127 Email: abbeyleixfet@loetb.ie Website: www.abbeyleixfec.ie

Collages below