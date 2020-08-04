Eyes down for new Drive-in Bingo fun in Laois GAA club

If you are missing your fix of bingo, the perfect socially distanced solution is on offer in Laois.

Killeshin GAA club near the Carlow border have announced that they will host Drive In Bingo on four Sundays over the months of August and September.

Drive In Bingo is taking off all over Ireland as a safe way of playing during the Covid-19 pandemic, with players parking in their cars to play.

"We will be adhering to all Covid Guidelines on the day but promise Sunday afternoons that will bring craic and big prize money to a lucky few," the club says.

The bingo will be on August 16 and 30, and September 13 and 27. Eyes down at 3pm for prizes totalling €3,000.

For more information contact 086 8399110.