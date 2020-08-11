First of Laois GAA club's Drive-in Bingo days is cancelled

The first day of a much anticipated Drive-in Bingo fundraiser by a Laois GAA club has had to be postponed.

Killeshin GAA club were planning the first of four socially distanced car bingo sessions for this Sunday August 16 in the club grounds.

They hope that the rest of their days can go ahead, all going well with Covid-19 restrictions in Laois.

"Just to let everyone know that due to the lockdown in Laois, we are postponing this Sunday's Drive-in Bingo. But remember that all going well we intend to have it on August 30 as planned where we will be giving away €3,000 worth of cash prizes on the day. Looking forward to seeing everyone then," the organisers say.

Two more sessions are planned in September.