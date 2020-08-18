Laois Heritage Week launches a week of virtual tours of tourist sites

The first in a week of virtual online tours of Laois heritage sites has been released, and it features Donaghmore Famine Workhouse.

All this week for National Heritage Week, Laois sites will be showcased on the Laois Heritage Facebook page, with a new venue every night to be watched live at 8pm.

Watch the video here.

It is all part of adjusting to Covid-19 restrictions, but offers a new way for us to appreciate our own county from the comfort of home before visiting when life gets back to 'normal'.

The “Heritage Unlaoised” videos features Laois people taking “virtual tours” of some of the top heritage sites in the county.

Catherine Casey is Laois Heritage Officer.

“We were thinking of all the Laois people across the world that haven’t been able to visit home this year, all the older or vulnerable people who have had to cocoon or limit their movements and also the families trying to find ways to entertain the kids in the last few days of summer.

"This series is an attempt to bring their local heritage closer to them – on their computer or mobile phone. Whether it’s a trip down memory lane to the places your Dad used to bring you on a rainy Sunday afternoon, or a chance to see some of the places you’ve always meant to visit but haven’t had the time, we hope this series will have something for everyone.

"Each weekday evening during Heritage Week at 8pm on the Laois Heritage Facebook page, we will have a new video, featuring Laois people, Laois sites and Laois enthusiasm.

"We’re hoping that people will join in with their thoughts and memories too, and we’ll gather all the comments together at the end of the week and maybe even have a prize for the best!”

The next tour at 8pm this Tuesday evening features Timahoe Round Tower. See all the videos on the Laois Heritage Forum Facebook page here.