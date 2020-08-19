Laois woman Claire Byrne announced for flagship RTÉ programme

Laois native Claire Byrne has been announced as the new presenter of a flagship RTÉ Radio show for the autumn.

RTÉ today announced Claire Byrne as the new presenter for RTÉ Radio 1's mid-morning, flagship Today programme. Starting next Monday, 24th August, Claire will present the two-hour programme weekdays from 10am to 12pm.

RTÉ Radio 1 listeners will already be familiar with Mountrath native Claire Byrne as presenter of the station's News at One, as well as Claire Byrne Live on RTÉ One television.

An IFTA TV Personality of The Year and widely regarded as one of the finest current affairs broadcasters in Ireland, Claire will bring her trademark sharp analysis and rigour to the Today programme as she pursues the main stories of the day.

Speaking today, Claire Byrne said: "I am truly delighted, honoured and humbled to be taking on this new role at RTÉ Radio 1. My job will be to represent the voices of the RTÉ Radio 1 listeners, and to always ask the questions they want answered at this most critical time. I won’t let them down. I can’t wait to get started with the legendary team who work on the show and to help craft with them, the informative, entertaining and important Today show we’ve all come to know, love and rely on in our daily listening lives."



Peter Woods, Head of RTÉ Radio 1 said: "Claire has vast experience across all RTÉ platforms but began her career with radio presenting the Late Debate and subsequently, Saturday with Claire Byrne. She brings that experience, a natural curiosity, focus and real integrity to the Today programme. I've no doubt, with an excellent team in place, Today with Claire Byrne will continue to set the headlines in these, unprecedented times. I'd also like to thank Sarah McInerney for her considerable input, on this station, since last May and am looking forward to continuing working with her."



Jim Jennings, RTÉ Director of Content, said: “Claire Byrne has built a unique relationship with audiences in Ireland. From News at One to Saturday with Claire Byrne, from Claire Byrne Live to her role as chair of several election and referendum debates, Claire is exceptionally skilled as a broadcaster and hugely informed as a journalist. Listeners to RTÉ Radio 1's Today programme will be in the best hands."

Claire Byrne Live will return to RTÉ One in September.



Sarah McInerney will remain with RTÉ; details of Sarah's next project will be announced in the coming weeks.

RTÉ will announce its autumn schedule on Wednesday 26th August.