Laois community cinema reopens with Little Women for limited audiences

A cosy refurbished little community cinema in Laois is reopening its doors next week.

While it has seating for 134, the Balcony Theatre in Mountmellick which hosts the weekly cinema, must limit its audience to 50 to comply with current Covid-19 regulations.

Family members can sit together and others will be offered socially distanced seating. New toilets have also been installed in the upstairs cinema, along with hand sanitisers.

Their first film to show since reopening will be the popular remake of Little Women, starring Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep and Emma Watson.

The Balcony Cinema, based upstairs in Mountmellick Community Arts Centre, will reopen for 8pm on Wednesday September 2.

Michael Feely and Ger Lynch manage the weekly cinema.

"If we have too many people turning up we can hold a second night," Michael told the Leinster Express.

The theatre made their announcement on August 28 on social media.

"We hope everyone is keeping safe and well. As you all know our cinema has been closed for the last 5 months and we are looking forward to bringing life back into Mountmellick Community Arts Centre and The Balcony Theatre.

"We are busy preparing to reopen on Wednesday 2nd of September for our weekly movie night at the Balcony Theatre. At the moment numbers will be strictly limited to 50 tickets, pre-booking will be essential and masks must be worn at all times. We will be taking all the advised precautions as per government guidelines," they said.