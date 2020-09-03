WATCH: Portlaoise is offering Electric Picnic vibes this weekend

Portlaoise in Laois is offering Electric Picnic vibes this weekend, from a pop up VW beetle on the roundabout, to bunting and even live performances in a local teashop.

<div id="fb-root"></div>

<script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v8.0" nonce="0DwUWuMb"></script>

Local amateur actors David Delaney and Jayne Louise Kelly have created this sweet video encapulsating the disappointment of Laois people as well as the rest of the 70,000 fans who would be in Stradbally having a blast listening to Rage Against the Machine, Snow Patrol and more.

<div class="fb-video" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/downtownportlaoise/videos/632488614326712/" data-show-text="false" data-width=""><blockquote cite="https://developers.facebook.com/downtownportlaoise/videos/632488614326712/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><a href="https://developers.facebook.com/downtownportlaoise/videos/632488614326712/"></a><p>Folks, 2020 is a year like no other ... but despite so many challenges and upheavals, we couldn't let Sept go past without giving EP20 & our comrades over in Stradbally a lil 'salute'... from all at Downtown Portlaoise.

Big thanks to all who contributed their time, materials, advice and shoe leather...to help us with our little EP Nostalgia Vibe this wkend in Portlaoise:-

Business Support Unit at Laois County Council,

Oscar Winning Actors David Delaney & Jayne Louise Kelly)

Brendan Deevy Signs, Mochua Print, All Occasions Florists, Lar Brady, Tom Ferns, Alice McCabe, Lorretta Dunne... and Sgt Justine O'Reilly and all the team at Downtown Portlaoise

#lovewhereyoulive

#teamwork

#portlaoise

#community

#wewillprevail

#inthistogether

#staysafe</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/downtownportlaoise/">Downtown Portlaoise</a> on Thursday, September 3, 2020</blockquote></div>

The Traders Group Downtown Portlaoise is handing out commemorative bunting to encourage shoppers to "get your nostalgic picnic on".

"Nostalgic Electric Picnic vibe in Portlaoise this weekend. All businesses and community groups are invited to join in

Look out for our volunteers who will be passing through the town with this specially designed EP bunting for you to pop inside your window and get your nostalgic picnic on Businesses please tag Downtown Portlaoise with your bunting in place and let's show our support for our comrades in Stradbally..... EP Magical Memories...Come back SOON"

Meanwhile the Pantry restaurant Portlaoise is offering a mini picnic in the form of live local musicians on Saturday September 5 for their customers in their outdoor restaurant.

"Going through “Picnic” withdrawals this week? We are too! So, with a nice sunny day forecast for Saturday 5th Sep, we’ve invited some of the incredibly talented musicians we have right here in Laois to PERFORM LIVE in our Walled Garden.

We’re thrilled to welcome the wonderful Cua; James O’Connor; Terry Byrne and Stephen Sutton (an honorary Laois man!) to play some sets throughout the day.

From 11am to 5pm, come enjoy your brekkie (served until midday) or lunch and we’ll help nourish your soul!

No tickets/cover charge or bookings necessary, our tables will remain socially distanced as usual and will be allocated on a first come basis throughout the day.

A few T&C’s: Garden seats will be available for food inclusive orders only & we’ll (respectfully) have a slightly shorter stay per table of 75 minutes (to allow for safe musical enjoyment by all).