Laois man's Eurovision fundraiser raises €1,200 for medical PPE

A Laois music afficionado and author who gathered Irish Eurovision stars online for a Covid-19 fundraising video after the 2020 contest was cancelled, has announced the total amount raised.

Mick Lynch from Mountmellick asked Irish Eurovision entrants and winners to take part, and he got a huge response from them.

Dana, Marty Whelan, Micky Joe Harte, Sandy Kelly, Maxi, Luvbug who sent an exclusive new video from Secret Garden, Marc Roberts, Eamonn Toal and many more sent him homemade videos while in lockdown.

Below: Mick with Phil Coulter.

Mick put the documentary together and launched it on June 20 live with a GoFundMe account.

His aim was to raise lots of money for protective personal equipment (PPE) for Health Service Executive frontline workers. He managed to raise a whopping €1,268.

Mick told the Leinster Express that he is delighted with the result.

"I'm over the moon with the amount of money we raised for PPE Equipment for our frontline staff, the real heroes in this pandemic. When I consider that a lot of people who donated to it, are probably people that were out of work during this time, but wanted to contribute in some way. It just emphasises what I've known all along that when the Irish want to get together to achieve something, they can".

See the video here.

This September, Mick received a letter of thanks from the HSE.

"I have finally received confirmation from the HSE for the money raised from our recent 'Eurovision Lockdown' Fundraiser through our GoFundMe campaign. This doesn’t include any anonymous donations or any donations made directly to the HSE. I want to thank everyone for your support along the way.

"If you haven’t got to see the fundraising feature yet, (over 1000 people have watched the originally posted feature, and the full length one) please enjoy it as there’s something for everyone in here, with video contributions received from America, Norway, Australia, and all over Ireland. Feel free to share the programme link with anyone you think might be interested, and hopefully the more people that watch it, may donate directly to the HSE also. Go Raibh Mile Maith Agat," Mick said.