An online local festival streams this weekend

The Birr Festival online streams this week and people can view events at their appointed times over the weekend.

Organisers have thanked Birr Theatre & Arts Centre and Birr Castle for allowing them to capture these wonderful events as well as to the team at 'Hello Camera'.

“Although we cannot come together physically this year, we hope you will join us virtually and savour some of Birr Festival of Music and support these brilliant performers,” they said.

Meanwhile if you would like to view any of the events, you can visit here. Or, if you would like to support Birr Festival of Music this year, please take some time to visit their Go Fund Me page over the coming days to donate.