New grant gives creativity a boost in Laois schools

Two Laois Schools have been designated Creative Schools while four others have become part of a Creative Cluster.

Each participating Creative School being awarded a grant of €3,100, while each Creative Cluster will receive an additional €1,000 per school for 2020 according to Minister of State and Laois Offaly based senator Pippa Hackett.

The two new schools added to the Creative Schools Programme are:

Newtown National School, Doonane, Crettyard, Co. Laois

Scoil Phadraig Naofa B.N.S., Davitt Road, Mountmellick, Co. Laois

The Creative Cluster schools are:

Holy Family Senior School, Portlaoise

Holy Family Junior School, Portlaoise

St Colman’s National School, Stradbally,

Scoil Bhríde, Portlaoise

The funding for creativity in Laois schools was revealed and welcomed by Minister Hackett.

“These six schools will now receive funding to support their arts, culture and creativity,” said Minister Hackett. “It will give their pupils a richer learning experience, nurturing their creativity and helping them to develop their talents. Creativity is hugely important to the wellbeing our young people.

“My colleague, Culture Minister Catherine Martin has announced that 164 new schools nationwide have joined the Creative Schools Programme this September, while 72 schools will join the Schools Excellence Fund – Creative Clusters,” says Minister Hackett.

The total investment nationally in the Creative Schools scheme this year will be €3.6 million.