Laois arts centre appeals for public donations to cope Covid-19 closure

The main publicly funded arts centre in Laois has appealed for public donations to help it cope with the Covid-19 Level 3 restrictions which have brought the curtain down on shows just weeks after the entertainment recommenced.

Management at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise has announced the venue's closure to the public and temporary suspension ticket sales until the measures are lifted and it is safe to reopen.

The management had several events lined up until Christmas and had to postpone many shows due to the Lockdown and other restrictions during the summer. Staff will continue to plan new dates and organise events to entertain people at home.

"Our staff and resident artists will continue to work safely in the wings, setting out new dates for postponed shows and planning the next live events. Until then, we would a ask you to bear with them with the promise of wonderful virtual events and ideas to fulfil your love of the arts until we can prepare your seat for some more fantastic shows!"

Announcing the measures, management also asked patrons and the public for help.

"We would ask you to please consider making a donation to us and help keep the arts alive in Laois. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding and support," said a statement.

The Dunamaise host many shows and exhibitions throughout the year facilitating local entertainment and artists in the process. The Portlaoise Panto and the Portlaoise Musical Society host shows in the Dunamaise each year. The Society has had to cancel its annual production due to the virus.

To help donate here