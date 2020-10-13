Learn to upcycle and mend your clothes in a FREE online class in Laois and Offaly

Upskilling instead of Landfilling - a free creative workshop showing how to upstyle your clothes is happening online this Wednesday October 14 at 8pm, organised by Laois County Council.

Taz and Geraldine of 'The Useless Project' will teach you to paint, embroider, stitch and generally add some va-va-voom to your existing wardrobe, while avoiding fast fashion.

Laois County Council is hosting the online workshop.

"Don't miss out on this amazing Up-Styling & Mending Webinar with The Useless Project on Wednesday, 14th October at 8pm.

We are really excited to host this online workshop from Taz and Geraldine who are the founders of The Useless Project as they will teach you the key skills you need to make you clothes last longer and look incredible. Whether you are an experienced seamstress or can't even thread a needle they will teach you to paint, embroider, stitch and generally add some va-va-voom to your wardrobe."

Th class is a Reuse Month Event in partnership with Offaly County Council

Click here to join in the Zoom class.

The Zoom ID is 894 7835 558

See The Useless Project Facebook page here.