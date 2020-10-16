Dunamaise Theatre exploring new territory with online ticketed live show

Get your theatre glad rags on and have the chilled wine at the ready, because Laois's county theatre is starting to hold online live ticketed theatre shows.

Dunamaise Arts Centre is exploring new territories, the first of which will be well known to many! In response to the Government’s Level 3 restrictions, the planned live performance of the theatre show Tom Crean Antarctic Explorer in Dunamaise Arts Centre had to be cancelled.

However, to reach audiences in a new way, the arts centre has collaborated with touring venues across the country to specially record this world renowned show at the Lime Tree Theatre in Limerick, which will be streamed on Dunamaise.ie on Friday 23 October at 8pm for one night only!

In this dramatic and humorous solo performance by Aidan Dooley, the story of Tom Crean will be brought to life on smart TVs, phones, tablets and computers from Portlaoise to every corner of Ireland and the world!

The Tom Crean, the Antarctic Explorer virtual stream is a rare treat for fans of theatre or those fascinated with the journey of one of Ireland’s unsung heroes and gives them the chance to witness why this award-winning, highly-acclaimed show has played to almost a quarter of a million people and continues to draw and entertain audiences from around the world.

The show is also a great way for families who want to get the Mid-term break off to an epic start, to enjoy the arts safely at home until we can all return to the wonderful world of live events! Why not make a night of it and order pizza from Croft Alley or a Take-Out from Kelly’s Steakhouse in Portlaoise or your local take away, wherever you are? Or why not ask family members abroad, or who are restricted from visiting each other, to connect with their loved ones and enjoy something together while apart!

Hear the riveting true stories of Crean’s Antarctic explorations as one of the few men to serve with both Scott and Shackleton and survive the three famous expeditions: Discovery (1901 – 1904), Terra Nova (1910 – 1913) and Endurance (1914 – 1916).

Tickets for Tom Crean Antarctic Explorer online @dunamaise.ie on Friday 23rd October (80 mins long with no interval) are priced just €10 and is one of the first theatre events to take place on the Dunamaise Arts Centre’s new virtual stage.

Watch out for more virtual streaming events including Leaves On Air in the form of Podcasts from 5th to 8th November 2020. For more information or to book tickets see www.dunamaise.ie .