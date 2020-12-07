Balcony Cinemas breaks free from lockdown at the Mountmellick Arts Centre

The Mountmellick Arts Centre is breaking free from lockdown with a screening of "The Good Liar" at the Balcony Cinema cinema this week.

Starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen the film tells the story of career con artist Roy Courtnay who can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her life and home to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.

At the moment numbers will be strictly limited to 50 tickets, pre-booking will be essential and masks must be worn at all times. We will be taking all the advised precautions as per government guidelines.

Refreshments served.

The film will be screened on Wednesday, December 9 at 8 pm. Tickets are €5 per person.





