The show must go on! 12 Days of Christmas entertainment in Portlaoise

Its officially Christmas Season and the Dunamaise Arts Centre has embraced the season with a packed schedule of entertainment you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home this year.

From now, and all the way up to Christmas, the Portlaoise venue is promising a selection box of arts and entertainment to please many tastes with its 12 Days OF Christmas.

"Lockdown threw us a challenge, but didn't stop us! The Dunamaise elves have been very busy, working in the wings producing something brand new!

"We teamed up with friends in Portlaoise Panto, Portlaoise Musical Society, 65 Kitchen Choir, and more to bring a series of videos filmed safely behind doors on our stage! So you can have a taste of your favourite shows at home this year," says the Dunamaise

There will be a free art tutorial with Mary Slevin Artist of Mount Henry Art Studio. She has put together an online DIY Christmas Card tutorial to share on our pages. So you can get creative from home this weekend.

There'll be pop-up Christmas Gift Shop - featuring art and crafts from local artists. There's something for everyone, so you can pop into Caffe Latte and do all your shopping on the way in! No crowds, and a great way to support local arts/

The Dunamaise launched its very own podcast channel called Dunamaise on Air, to host this year's Leaves Festival of Writing & Music.

"We liked it so much we decided to keep it and will be updating it with interesting news, views and interviews on our arts and entertainment world in Laois," says the centre.

Delivering professional touring shows from their local venues to your house or school. The top picks for Christmas will be Branars Rockin Christmas Rhymes, and Solace at Christmas Music Concert by Eimear Quinn.

The Dunamaise team are planning ahead.

"While the theatre curtains remain closed we are still working hard to support artists and theatre-makers. Keep an eye out for posts about our open stage residencies, writers in residence, exhibitions, always human project, and so much more...On with the virtual shows!"

For more visit www.dunamaise.ie