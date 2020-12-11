Fabulous Laois talent features during the 12 Days of Christmas in Portlaoise

Jingle all the way with Dunamaise Arts Centre team who are delighted to share some Christmas cheer from their stage to your homes until they can open their doors and welcome back audiences to celebrate the arts in full once again.

The arts centre has launched their ‘12 Days of Christmas’ celebration, taking place from December 10 to 22.

The festive seson festival features exclusive Christmas carols which can be viewed on their social media and on their Dunamaise on Air Vimeo channel. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

The centre thanks everybody for their support over past 21 years and especially in 2020.

"Together with their fabulous friends in 65 Kitchen Choir, Portlaoise Musical Society and Portlaoise Panto Group, who would usually be raising the roof of our auditorium at this time of year, recorded a few Christmas jingles... especially for you with lots of love and warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy & Healthy New Year! MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Accopanied by Eamonn Dunne and Mairéad Carroll, the participants included the main man himself – Santa; Alan Smith and Ger Rodgers, Jackie Delaney and Edel Preston, Niall Smith and Pat Preston, Marguerita Walshe and Caroline Whelan, Zoe Smith, Elaine Preston for 65 Kitchen Choir; Aoife Horgan, Richard Mansworth, Damien Halpin, Jay Ritchie and Jayne-Louise Kelly, Jamie O’Callaghan and Steven Keegan and Christy Bannon for Portlaoise Panto Group and Jason O’Reilly, Aisling Kelly, Shane Kelly, Sarah Troy for Portlaoise Musical Society with a very special performance by Nick Anton himself, Technical Manager at Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Dunamaise Arts Centre gratefully acknowledges the financial assistance received from the Arts Council, Laois County Council and Creative Ireland Laois and for the time and effort that was offered by all the participants, in making these videos happen. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Dunamaise is also very hopeful to be back in action bigger and better than ever before in 2021 and is now making further plans for growth and development!

If you can, please support Dunamaise Arts Centre and help them in their re-opening with more wonderful events for you and all to enjoy please consider purchasing a gift(valid for 5 years) and DONATIONS are gratefully accepted via www.dunamaise.ie or Tel: 057 8663355.

The videos can be viewed on the Dunamaise Arts Centre’s social media pages or HD versions of the 12 songs can be viewed on their new Dunamaise On Air video channel https://vimeo.com/dunamaiseonair

Also, during the 12 Days of Christmas celebration, the arts centre will have unique and special gifts for sale from the Cabinet of Creativity, located at the Box Office and features a treasure trove of art and crafts made by local artists and crafts people.