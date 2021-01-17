Covid-19 hit artists in Laois invited to apply for funding for 2021 creativity

Covid-19 hit artists in Laois are being invited to apply for funding grants and bursaries by Laois County Council.

The Arts Office at County Hall says provision has been made by Laois County Council for the payment of grants to Laois arts organisations and individuals who meet the artistic and financial criteria set down by Laois County Council and who provide adequate information on their proposed activities.

It says the maximum amount payable will not exceed €1000.

A bursary is also being made available to enable two Laois artists to spend one week working at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre in County Monaghan. The bursary is open to artists in all fields and is selected on previous achievements and projects in hand.

The Artists in Schools Scheme 2021 Grants are available for artists’ residencies in schools, to include all art forms. The council says this scheme gives primary and post-primary schools the opportunity to select and work with professional artists and explore new arts media.

Expressions of interest are also invited from arts and culture groups and individuals interested in organising events to be included in the funding application process for Culture Night in September 2021.

Details and application forms available from: The Arts Office, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co. Laois. T: 057-866-4033 E: artsoff@laoiscoco.ie and www.laois.ie

The closing date for receipt of completed applications is Thursday, February 25.