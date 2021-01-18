Nine Laois outdoor amenity projects to receive €160,000

The many Laois woodlands and walking trails have never been more appreciated than now thanks to Covid-19 restrictions, and now many of them including ones at Dysart Woods, Abbeyleix Bog and the River Barrow, are to get a boost of funding.

Nine Laois projects will share in €160,000 of grants, announced this Monday morning January 18.

Laois Tourism and Recreation Signage Upgrade Programme (Phase 1): Upgrade and replacement of signage Countywide - €20,000.00

Corrigmeal Woodland Trail - Phase 2, Upgrade of trail and enhancement, Dysart, Portlaoise - €16,695.00

Killeshin Reservoir Trail Extension, Development of existing trail, Killeshin Village - €19,800.00

Mapboard installation at Outdoor Recreation facilities throughout County, Countywide trail promotion - €17,206.00

Slieve Bloom Way & Ancillary Loops, Maintenance and enhancement works, Slieve Blooms - €11,800.00

Borris in Ossory Walking Trail, Upgrade of existing trail, Borris in Ossory - €19,634.00

Conoboro Walking Trail, Signage and promotion, Rathdowney - €17,910.00

Abbeyleix Bog Walks, Repair/replacement of trail bog bridge and resurfacing of the trails, Abbeyleix - €18,000.00

River Walk to Lea Castle, Upgrade of existing trail, River Barrow, €19,980.00



Laois/Offaly TD, Charlie Flanagan welcomes the funding.

“The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme has been crucial to the development of the recreation facilities enjoyed by growing numbers of locals and tourists in rural areas in recent years. These facilities are now more important than ever in light of the COVID–19 emergency and I am delighted that the following nine projects in County Laois have been successful.

"The COVID situation has given people a renewed appreciation of the benefit of the outdoors to their wellbeing. Thankfully we have a wealth of natural beauty here in Laois as well as many excellent tracks and trails, thanks in no small part to the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme," Dep Flanagan said.

Minister of State in the Department of Finance, Deputy Sean Fleming has also welcomed the grants.

"Due to COVID19 there has been a major increase in people using our outdoor walking trails and other facilities. Using these outdoor amenities helps people keep healthy and physically fit and is also a benefit for people’s general wellbeing and mental health.

"This funding will have significant benefits for many people and all of these projects listed are to be delivered and in place during this year. I encourage everyone to use the many existing outdoor recreation facilties right across the County," Dep Fleming said.

Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture is Senator Pippa Hackett.

“Outdoor recreation is vitally important to us during Covid and has the potential to improve our tourism economy in the long run. I’m delighted to see Laois included in this phase of the funding, in particular the upkeep of Abbeyleix Bog Walks, which adds to our appreciation of the bog and the need to preserve it to reduce our carbon emissions," Senator Hackett said.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced almost €3.2 million in funding for 173 projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The scheme provides funding for the development of new and existing outdoor recreational infrastructure in rural areas and is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development in partnership with Fáilte Ireland. The funding announced this morning, under Measure 1 of the Scheme, will support small-scale local projects with funding of up to €20,000 each.

Further announcements for medium and large scale projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, with funding of up to €200,000 and €500,000 respectively for each project, will be made at a later stage.