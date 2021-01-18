Laois ranks near bottom in list of best Irish counties to live in

Laois has been ranked near the bottom of a new 'liveability' list in Ireland, despite the county's clear growth in population.

An Irish survey has compared the 26 counties in the State under four criteria; house price, sunshine, proximity to a city and natural amenity.

They put poor Laois in fifth last position out of the 26 counties, with an overall score of 39 points, level with Westmeath, Monaghan and Cavan. Their top scoring county in Ireland was Waterford, with Offaly bottom of the list.

Laois was in 17th place for houseprices, up in 11th place for sunshine, in 18th place for 'proximity to a city' and down to 20th place for natural amenities. Neighbours Kildare got a zero for natural amenities.

It was compiled by a father and son team on their own website www.Bluejayliveability.com to help inform people who are thinking of moving house.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the move to remote working, enabling people to avoid lengthy commutes to work. This has spurred an interest in relocating away from large cities. However, for those looking to move to a location outside of a global city there is a lack of useful comparative information to help make the decision to move.

"This Index addresses this issue by assessing the liveability of the whole of the Republic of Ireland on a county by county basis. The counties are scored on parameters that influence people’s decision to relocate to a particular place. These include property prices, climate, natural amenities and proximity to a city.

"In order to assess counties for their natural amenities we developed a unique method of ranking the natural amenity of a particular area using the percentage of each area covered by water and mountains and attributed as urban.

"The counties were then given an overall ranking based on an average of the scores for each of the four parameters"