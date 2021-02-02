Slieve Bloom walk to be renamed in memory of Laois man

A Laois man who spent his life supporting and promoting his beloved Slieve Blooms, is to have one of his favourite mountain walks named after him.

The Laois PPN Secretariat has approved a decision to sponsor Mick Dowling Walkway signage in honour of their past member.

The announcement was made at the January meeting of Laois County Council.

“Mick was a proud Laois man and in particular loved the Slieve Bloom mountains. The signage will be located at one of his favourite walks at Monicknew,” the CEO John Mulholland announced in the monthly management report.

Mick Dowling from Camross died in late 2019. During his life, he was actively involved in the setup and work of a number of community groups.

Mick was one of the original members of the Slieve Bloom Development Association, Laois Heritage Society and later Laois Tourism. He was founder and chairman of the Laois Tour Guides Forum and founder of the Camross Active Retirement Group.

He was also a historian, tour guide, a county championship winning Camross hurler, an ambassador of Laois and a much loved true gent with a great talent for words and stories.

A year ago in honour of their colleague, Laois PPN launched their Mick Dowling Memorial Fund, to award €1000 to each of the three municipal districts for community work. They also began an annual Mick Dowling walk.

Laois PPN is an umbrella group for nearly 600 groups in the county, covering community, environmental and social inclusion activities. See www.laoisppn.ie.