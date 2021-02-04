Fabulous February begins at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise

The Dunamaise Arts creative team os looking forward to "Fabulous February" with the launch of the 'Dunamaise on Air!

The team has compiled a brand new series of podcasts called 'A Word in Your Ear' as well as new cultural films and a play by the award-winning theatre company Druid for you to stream.

“We've been working really hard over the past months on finding ways of connecting artists and audiences and we're so happy to be able to send the arts home to you until we can be together again.

“We hope we can bring some enjoyment to you and/or your family and friends.

"We hope you enjoy our new On Air events and we'd love to hear from you too so please feel free to drop us a line and let us know if we can help in any way!," said the team.

The team says you can to listen to ‘A Word in Your Ear’, a series of short plays via podcast from Thursday, February 4 and each week until February 18. The plays which were recorded on our stage in 2020 were written by Laois writers and performed by actors from local drama groups.

Mentored by David Butler, one of the Laois Writers-in-Residence, six plays were produced in total - by Colette Wrafter, Dan Hyland, Joe Murphy, Frances Harney, Sheelagh Coyle and David Corri.

The first plays to be podcasted this Thursday, February 4 at 11am are:

Lemony Drizzly written and directed by Dan E. Hyland with cast members Alan Conroy, John “Banjo” Quin and Marie Brennan

Jimmy Written and directed by Colette Wrafter with cast members Joe O’Neill, Rory Corcoran as well as Colette herself and music paradoxes and palindromes by Blueberry Rouge.

The team hope you can tune in each week at your leisure and enjoy the arts in the comfort of your own home or while out for a walk!

With thanks to Creative Ireland Laois, the Arts Council and Laois County Council in funding this initiative. Music composed and performed by Pianoman Tom listen here.

Click here to listen to 'A Word in Your Ear' )

So else is on?

‘Falling’ will be the first of four films we plan to stream from www.dunamaise.ie over the coming weeks. Just two months since its UK release date and set to be released in the US this week, the team say they are thrilled to be able to stream this incredible film which is actor Viggo Mortensen's directorial debut! more below picture

A stunning film written by and starring Mortensen as John Peterson, a middle-aged gay man whose conservative and homophobic father Willis Lance Henriksen starts to exhibit symptoms of dementia, forcing him to sell the family farm and move to Los Angeles to live with John and his husband Eric.

The Dunamaise team says: "Don't miss this early online release!"

Click here to book 'Falling'

The Art’s Centres friends at Druid in Galaway present a new play Once Upon a Bridge by Sonya Kelly and directed by Sara Joyce, live-streamed from The Mick Lally Theatre, Galway from 11th to 13th February.

Inspired by real events, this show weaves a tale about human triumph and frailty, about the power of destiny and chance, why sometimes we choose to hate and other times we choose to dance! A wonderful chance to see live theatre streamed directly to your home.

Tickets from €15. #savethearts Book 'Once Upon a Bridge' HERE

The Dunamaise team also don't want you to miss the Open Submission Group Exhibition in our new virtual gallery. Featuring almost 50 artworks selected by guest Curator Monica Flynn, until 28th February, including the overall winning piece by Rennie Buenting. View our virtual gallery HERE

Also, Artist Rennie Buenting is a visual artist who connects her audience to the artistic, heritage and cultural realm. Her winning piece “Joya’ was created during an artist’s residency in Spain in March 2020, using clay from the mountain as well as acrylic, marble and limestone powder in her painting and adding a song about Covid news while there. Don't miss this and so many other beautiful pieces in his exhibition HERE.

With thanks to The Arthouse in Stradbally for their support for the prize of a one month residency for our winner!.

The Dunamaise also hope you catch up with its weekly Life Drawing Classes which are run by our Artist-in-Residence Rebecca Deegan, as they are now virtual via Zoom and you can still take part each Thursday. No charge for these but please donate what you can and you will support artists, models and Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Book Life Drawing Class HERE.



Feel free to email: info@dunamaise.ie / prmarketing@dunamaise.ie or Tel: 057 8663355

The team is working remotely but phones and emails are diverted!