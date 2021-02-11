Laois piper pensioner to feature on RTÉ Maura & Daithí show

The good deeds of a kindhearted bagpipe playing pensioner in Laois will be highlighted on RTÉ this Friday, February 12.

Stephen O'Toole from Kilminchy retirement village in Portlaoise has been cheering up his neighbours in all sorts of ways throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, from playing music, to delivering Christmas gifts and raising money for Laois Hospice.

The Leinster Express highlighted his kindness in a recent story, thanks to his neighbour Paddy Kennedy who contacted us to send a thank you to Stephen. Read it here.

Now the good news has spread further and Stephen will get a big mention, on this Friday's The Today Show with Maura Derrane & Daithí Ó Sé on RTÉ 1.

The show features a weekly Friday round-up of good news stories from local Irish newspapers, gathered and presented by journalist Billy Keane, and this week Stephen's story is among them.

The show is on from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.