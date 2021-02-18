Laois Listening in Lockdown with the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise

Dunamaise Arts Centre recently launched it brand new virtual thread ‘Dunamaise on Air’ that features what it says are lots of wonderful arts events on video and podcast to enjoy from the comfort of home.

A Word in Your Ear is one of those threads that features a series of plays by local playwrights that were devised under the mentorship of Laois Writer in Residence David Butler.

Six plays, which were written by Colette Wrafter, Dan Hyland, Joe Murphy, Frances Harney, Sheelagh Coyle and David Corri, are now available to listen to on media platforms like Spotify, iTunes and on the arts centre’s podcast channel dunamaiseonair.podbean.com/

Funded by Creative Ireland Laois, Laois County Council and the Arts Council, the ‘Word in Your Ear’ podcasts were recorded on the Dunamaise stage in December 2020.

Locally-based drama group members were invited to put together and develop short, 15 minute plays which were prepared over a number of weeks.

The plan was to perform the plays on the stage for audiences, however, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the decision was made to prepare them for podcasting.

“Creative Ireland Laois’ funding commitment was so valuable in supporting the writers, even at a distance, and we were glad to link them with our audiences and creative participants”, said Michelle de Forge, Director of Dunamaise Arts Centre.

“The writers and actors adapted brilliantly to online mentoring and rehearsals. Online streaming is very new to us at Dunamaise but it was actually a really fun experience to have the participants come in for audio recordings last December.

"While nothing replaces the energy exchanged between a company of actors on stage and a live audience gasping, laughing or tearing up in unison at live theatre, we’re so glad to have this means of connecting our wonderful creative talent in Laois with our well-loved and heartily-missed audience members. We are grateful to our funders, Creative Ireland Laois, Laois County Council and the Arts Council; to Writer-in -Residence David Butler; to the playwrights and actors and to the Dunamaise team for bringing the podcasts to life in ‘Dunamaise on Air’, said Ms De Forge.

The theme music for ‘A Word in Your Ear’ was composed, played and recorded by Ballyfin native Pianoman Tom.

For more details see www.dunamaise.ie or search for ‘Dunamaise on Air’ on www.podbean.com or wherever you find your favourite podcasts!

Dunamaise Arts Centre gratefully acknowledges the financial assistance received from Creative Ireland Laois, the Arts Council and Laois County Council.

Podcast Details:

Episode 1: Available to download from 4 February 2021

Lemony Drizzly, written and directed by Dan E. Hyland.

Cast:- Chuck: Alan Conroy, Mr Marwood: John "Banjo" Quin, Bella: Marie Brennan

Jimmy, written and directed by Colette Wrafter

Cast:- Jimmy: Joe O Neill, Peter: Rory Corcoran, Kathleen: Colette Wrafter. Music paradoxes and palindromes by Blueberry Rouge.

Episode 2: Available to download from 11 February 2021

Where the Truth Lies, written and directed by Frances Harney

Cast:- Timmy Crawley: Sean Connolly, Seamie Sweeney: Ken Molloy, Bar Maid Nancy: Jo Fitzpatrick Kelly, Cissy McEvoy: Geraldine Fitzpatrick, Maisie McEvoy Sweeney: Aoife Harney

Decisions, written and directed by Sheelagh Coyle

Cast:- Julia: Sheelagh Coyle, Nurse: Frances Harney, Consultant: Dan E. Hyland, Old woman: Geraldine Fitzpatrick

Episode 3: Available to download from 18 February 2021

Rita, Sue and Dad Too, written and directed by Joe Murphy.

Cast - Rita: Dawn Knight, Susie: Cleo Knight, Jim: Eamonn Delaney, Mark: Joe Murphy

What’s in a Name, written and directed by David Corri.

Cast - Aiden Corrigan: Joe Murphy, Tom Whelan: Jane Doheny, Joe McGrath: Kevin Lalor-Fitzpatrick, Owen Slowey: Bernard O’Reilly, Major Williams: Colman Young

Further information about the playwrights:

Dan Hyland, Writer and Director of Lemony Drizzly

Dan is a writer, director and actor for the Clodiagh players. In 2019, he directed The Lonesome West, with Mullingar Theatre Lab and helped take it to the final of the all-Ireland where it went on to perform in Frankfurt, Germany. Dan constantly writes and is waiting to have his musical "Sally's Place" produced. Set in New York, he hopes to bring some glitz and glamour back to the stage when this virus has taken it's final bow. Dan has regular zoom calls with fellow actors to keep sane during the pandemic.

Colette Wrafter, Writer and Director of Jimmy

Jimmy was written by Colette Wrafter She holds a BA in Design for Stage and Screen, Production Design from IADT, and recently graduated with an MA in Broadcast Production.