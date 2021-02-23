Artists have just a few more days to apply to Laois Council for support

The clock is ticking down for artist who would like avail of the support on offer from Laois County Council.

Laois County Council Arts Service invites applications for the following awards and opportunities to individuals/groups and organisations.

Arts Act Grants 2021

Provision has been made by Laois County Council for the payment of grants to Laois arts organisations and individuals who meet the artistic and financial criteria set down by Laois County Council and who provide adequate information on their proposed activities. The maximum amount payable will not exceed €1000.

Tyrone Guthrie Residency Bursary Awards 2021

A bursary is available to enable two Laois artists to spend one week working at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre in County Monaghan. The bursary is open to artists in all fields and is selected on previous achievements and projects in hand.

Artists in Schools Scheme 2021

Grants are available for artists’ residencies in schools, to include all art forms. This scheme gives primary and post primary schools the opportunity to select and work with professional artists and explore new arts media.

Culture Night 2021

Expressions of interest are invited from arts and culture groups and individuals interested in organising events to be included in the funding application process for culture night in September 2021.

Details and application forms available from: The Arts Office, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co. Laois. T: 057 8664033 E: artsoff@laoiscoco.ie W: www.laois.ie. Closing date for receipt of completed applications is Thursday 25th February 2021.