Public opinion sought to plot the direction of Dunamaise Arts Centre

Public opinion is being sought on what direction they want the main publicly funded arts centre in Laois to develop over the next three years.

The Management and Board of Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise have announced that they are devising a Strategic Development Review and Plan for 2021-2024.

The centre has contracted Karan Thompson Consulting to come put with proposals, management say public views are needed to review the past and plot the future of the 21-year-old centre which is located the town centre.

"Your feedback is a vital step in our research and development so we can build our way towards a better, brighter future for supporting and enjoying the arts in the midlands!

"The last year has been a challenging one for everyone but it has given us all a chance to reflect and reassemble our thoughts and hopes for the future. At Dunamaise Arts Centre, we too have worked through harsh challenges and changes in 2020. However, we are taking the chance to review the past and explore an ambitious future together with our audiences and artists.

"We can’t wait to welcome you back through our doors for wonderful live events. In the meantime, check out some of our fabulous online events on dunamaise.ie., keep well and make the most of the little moments, until we can all be together again.

"We really appreciate your help in completing the survey which should take around 5 minutes. Please rest assured that all replies received are confidential and non-attributable," said the statement.

If you click on the link here to complete survey & you could be in with a chance of winning a €50 Laois Gift Card!

