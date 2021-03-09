Eyes down for Scarecrow Festival online bingo in Laois

Online bingo is the latest craze thanks to Covid-19 restrictions, and now you can support an entire Laois village while having the craic and hoping to win big money.

Scarecrow Bingo is about to launch in Durrow, home of the Scarecrow Festival.

Durrow Development Forum is going to host online bingo sessions every Saturday night, starting this Saturday, March 13.

There will be over €1,500 in prizemoney each week.

Books can be bought for €7 online and printed off at home ready to mark off your numbers when the Zoom meeting starts at 7.45pm.

See their website here to buy a book and find out how it all works.