Daniel O'Donnell headlines at St Patrick's Day online concert in Laois parish

Daniel O'Donnell heads the line up of local and national talent featuring in a St Patrick's Day online being staged by Rathdowney Parish.

The Parish is hosting Daniel his wife Majella, a group of local and international singers, musicians and entertainers for the concert to celebrate St Patrick virtually on March 17.

Among those performing will be The Scott Family, Borris in Ossory, Margaret Murphy, Anne Marie Delaney & Friends, The Creagh Family, Paul O’Brien & The High Kings, Daniel & Majella O’Donnell, Michael English, Liam Lawton.

The concert will be available online at www.rathdowneyparish.ie from 7 pm on Wednesday, March 17. (not webcam).

The concert will continue to be available to view throughttps://www.rathdowneyparish.ie/h the website after St Patrick’s Day for those of you who cannot join them on the night.