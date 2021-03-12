Potholes on popular walk beside Laois tourist attraction

Tourists are unable to visit Laois due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, but locals are making good use of one beauty spot in particular.

However potholes have become a problem at the road into Heywood Demesne, home of the stunning Lutyens designed Heywood Gardens.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly who is himself a daily walker on the route, has called for road repairs.

"I walk this daily, hundreds of people walk it and cycle it. You go by the school and by the back lane to Gills pond. On the total area there, there is a lot of potholes. This needs to be done. With the Covid situation, people are trying to get out for walks," he said.

He tabled a motion to the March online monthly meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, asking for road repairs from Ballinkill to Heywood Demesne especially at the entrance to Gills pond.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley seconded.

"Unfortunately we are not able to get out there ourselves with the 5km lockdown, but we used to go there every Sunday. It is a great facility to walk around. Until then we will have to settle for Togher," she said.

Laois County Council has agreed to repair the road within weeks.

"The L-77974-0 from Ballinakill to Heywood Demense will be included on the list of works for road repairs in the coming weeks," the area engineer said.