Two Laois photographs in final of RTÉ Eye on Nature competition

Twelve incredible nature photographs have been chosen in the final of a new photography competition and two Laois photos are among them.

The Eye on Nature competition is being held by RTÉ and the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland with the Office of Public Works.

RTÉ's Mooney Goes Wild and The Today Show launched it in January 2021, to celebrate the flora and fauna of our island. It received an overwhelming response, with more than 7,000 entries.

The judging panel, consisting of Matthew Jebb (National Botanic Gardens), Niall Hatch (BirdWatch Ireland) and Sheena Jolley (acclaimed wildlife photographer), chose the final 12 photographs, which will include the overall winner.

On St Patrick's Day March 17 Derek Mooney will announce the winner live on the Today Show and present the photographer with the inaugural trophy and a prize of €1,000. In the coming months, the exhibition will travel to other Office of Public Works sites across the country.

Laois photographer Paul Fetherstonhaugh is one of the 12 talented finalists. Paul is a member of Mountmellick Camera Club.

He took this incredible photograph of a jay being eyed up by a native red squirrel, in Garryhinch Woods.

Meanwhile Feargal Quinn from Dunshaughlin, Meath took this amazing photo of a barn owl in Ballyfin.

