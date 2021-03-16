Laois Gardaí get funny in Bernard O'Shea's new show

Two brave young Laois Gardaí are starring in a new RTÉ television show by comedian Bernard O'Shea.

A brand-new three-part television series begins next Monday 22 March on RTÉ2 where Laois people are taking centre stage.

Durrow native and comedian Bernard O’Shea has convinced witty workers with ordinary day jobs to step out of their workplace and their comfort zone and onto the stage to perform stand-up comedy.

Included are Garda Joe Fahy and Garda Sarah McInerney from Portlaoise station who will be trying out their material and hoping for laughs.

Bernard’s Working Comics starts on RTE2, Monday 22 March at 9.30pm.