Laois village to hold a virtual St Patrick's Day parade

A Laois village is asking locals to join a virtual St Patrick's Day parade this year.

Rosenallis village near the Slieve Bloom Mountains has a proud tradition of holding a parade, but for the second year like everywhere else, the parade had to be cancelled because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, everyone is asked to share their photographic memories of previous parades in the village, for a virtual community get-together online.

"St Patrick's day parade won't be going ahead again this year. To keep this great tradition alive for Rosenallis, Rosenallis Co. Laois Facebook page are having a virtual St Patricks day parade using historical memories. Come join us on St. Patrick's day usual time 3.30pm. ☘ Special thanks to Mary Ann Lynch and Gerry Gorman for the support in making this event happen."

Join the fun via their Facebook page here.

Below: The Slieve Bloom Association float at the Rosenallis Parade in 2018. Photos: Denis Byrne