GIVEAWAY: Beautiful poetry book celebrating Emo Court by Laois man Pat Boran

Laois people are justifiably proud of our jewel that is Emo Court, finding great solace in its lush expansive woodlands, gardens and lake.

Included among them is poet Pat Boran, who has now launched a beautiful little book that encapsulates the magic of Emo Court's statues.

Pat who grew up on Main Street Portlaoise is a nationally reknowned poet, fiction writer and, in recent times, short film maker, the author of more than a dozen books of poetry and prose, and a member of Aosdána, Ireland’s affiliation of creative artists.

Published by Dedalus Print, his new book features his poem The Statues of Emo Court, as well as images from the film that he made there. It is dedicated to his late mother Nancy Boran who loved walking in the grounds.

For those lucky enough to live within 5km of Emo Court, the book will be a lovely walking companion, and for most of us, a consolation until we can return there again in safer times to walk with loved ones. Or maybe practice some Tai Chi!

Celebrating Emo Court, this extended lyric looks outward in a time of heartache and sees everywhere the consolation and example by which we are inspired to carry on.

The Statues of Emo Court was originally conceived as a poetry film, commissioned by Dunamaise Theatre,

Portlaoise, and published in November 2020. The text is reproduced here in full. The images are taken from the film which, together with other poetry films by the author, may be seen at www.patboran.com.

The book is now on sale in local bookshops for €10.

Pat has very kindly given three signed copies to the Leinster Express for readers to win, together with a matching postcard.

To be in with a chance, please answer the following question:

What village is Emo Court in?

email pictures2leinsterexpress@gmail.com with your full name and address and answer.

Winners will be announced on March 31.