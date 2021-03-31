Happy 2nd birthday wishes for little Laois hero Dan

The little Laois boy who spurred on Ireland to donate €3.3 million a year ago to get lifesaving medical treatment, has turned two years old.

Dan Donoher is the son of Laois GAA former county football players Aisling and Niall.

As a baby he was diagnosed with a rare genetic neuromuscular disease for which there is no cure in Ireland or Europe, called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 as well as scoliosis.

The community's Do it For Dan fundraiser at the start of the first Covid lockdown received incredible nationwide support as everyone took Dan and his family to their hearts. The hope was for Dan to recieve groundbreaking treatment in the US.

Sadly Dan was found to be unsuitable for the treatment but the family decided to donate €1 million of the funds to help another baby, Livie Mulhern, sending more to the charity to support other children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, keeping some for Dan's care and also some in reserve in case new treatment is discovered to help Dan.

Two days ago little Dan celebrated his second birthday, now having spent most of his life so far in lockdown.

Aisling shared these lovely photos of Dan, and a special message.

"A very special day today celebrating our little Dan the man's 2nd birthday. A day that we were never promised. The bravest little boy, who despite everything that he has gone through continues to have a smile on his face. We're so lucky to be your parents, we adore you. " she said.