Free icecream cones in Laois town to reward this good deed

A Laois village shop is offering free icecream cone to everybody who takes part in a clean-up.

Electric Picnic villlage Stradbally is holding a cleaup week from April 2 to 10.

A shop on the Main Street that distributes Laois County Council litter bags and equipment, is now offering the tasty reward to everyone who helps.

Stradbally Tidy Towns is asking everyone in the area to clean up, within their 5km and practicing social distancing.

"We've all seen the effects of litter over the past months, be it from household bins or from cars on approach roads or careless disposal. #SociallyDistanced bubbles, individuals & household groups, please make contact with us here or call in to Simpson's Gala in order to pick up bags, gloves & litter pickers & let's really get the little town to shine this Easter. It can be your road, estate, your regular walking route or that litter black spot on any of the approach roads that you might pass every day. Let's get ready for brighter days".