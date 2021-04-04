Shout out for Cruinniú na nÓg creativity in Laois

Cruinniú na nÓg is a national day of creativity for children and young people under the age of 18 which celebrates and encourages participation in culture and creativity through ‘doing’, ‘making’, and ‘creating’ from visual and performing arts to workshops and adventures in heritage, libraries, culture, science, technology or climate action.

Events are free, local and activity-based.

Ireland is the first, and the only country in the world to have a national day of free creativity for children and young people under 18. Cruinniú na nÓg is a flagship initiative of Creative Ireland

This year, Cruinniú na nÓg will take place on Saturday, June 12 with a programme of activities focused on empowering children and young people to develop their creative expression.

Laois County Council Culture & Creativity team is interested in hearing directly from children and young people across the county and is inviting them to share their ideas, thoughts and imaginations on what they would like to have included in this year’s programme. The team is also engaging with youth-focused networks, organisations and groups, to include the voice of young people in this year's programme planning and delivery.

All ideas and proposals are welcome and you can share them with us via social media platforms such as Tiktok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter using the hashtag #CruinniuLaois2021 or by going to creativeireland.gov.ie/en/ cruinniu-feedback and filling in the chatbot questionnaire.

The sky is the limit when it comes to ideas and we’d like to hear from you by Tuesday, April 6.

Tell us if you are interested in making and participating in workshops, events, competitions, videos, re-enactments, performances, concerts, installations, discovery clubs, cultural site visits, podcasting, challenges, foraging, etc.

There is a range of categories to consider such as: arts & crafts, design, architecture, heritage, nature, archaeology, libraries & archives, storytelling & creative writing, sound & music, science, technology, climate action, etc.

The Cruinniú na nÓg website is also jam-packed with more ideas and events that have taken place since the inaugural Cruinniú na nÓg in 2018. To be inspired and source more ideas to share with us, go to www.cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie

More below picture Aoibhe Kettle, Laois winner of Music Generation Laois Online Open Mic Night, Cruinniú na nÓg

Cruinniú na nÓg 2021 Open Call Grant Scheme

For Cruinniú na nÓg 2021 Laois County Council is inviting applications from individuals/organisations who have the capacity to devise and deliver creative content and activities for children and young people, with a focus on online and socially distanced programmes. This open call is for activities, workshops, and showcase events for young people under 18.

Events should be focused on children and young people with children and young people themselves consulted and included in creating the event. We particularly welcome applications that gives access to groups of children who haven’t had such opportunities before.

If you work with children and young people in for example, a youth club, community centre, crèche or school, this is a great opportunity to develop something really special. Have a chat with them and see what they’re interested in and develop a plan together....maybe they’ve always wanted to make a film, do some incredible science experiments, or explore their own community in a creative way. If you’ve got an idea, we can help make it happen. Or if you’re a theatre company, arts centre or involved in culture and creativity in some other way and are looking to engage a new young audience, this is a great opportunity to make that happen.

For Cruinniú na nÓg this year we are likely to be experiencing some level of restrictions to movement and contact. As such, project proposals should take this into consideration and outline how they plan to implement their project in those circumstances. In many instances, projects will be designed specifically to mitigate that isolation felt by young people missing the strong social connections with their peers, and communities that were already experiencing isolation because of a variety of physical, social, cultural, economic or geographic reasons, that have become more acute because of Covid-19.

For guidelines and application form, go to laois.ie/departments/ creative-ireland/cruinniu- na-nog-2021. Submit the application form and all supporting material by email to artsoff@laoiscoco.ie by Tuesday 6th April. For all enquiries, contact Laois Arts Office on 057 8664033/13 or artsoff@laoiscoco.ie.

The inaugural Cruinniú na nÓg took place in June 2018 with over 500 events taking place in cities, towns and villages across the country.

The second outing was June 2019 proved to be even more successful with over 750 free creative events taking place nationwide.

In June 2020, Cruinniú na with virtual with over 500 free successful events online.

Cruinniú na nÓg is an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme (2017-2022) at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in partnership with Local Authorities and supported by RTÉ. #CreativeIreland