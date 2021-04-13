Making the most out of reading with Laois Libraries

Speech and Language Therapists Katie and Maria will give a Zoom talk and demonstrate how to use books and reading, to encourage young children to talk and add to the words they already know.

Laois Libraries are hosting the event which they say that the event will take place on Wednesday, May 5 at 11 am.

Laois Libraries, throughout April, will air a series of Healthy Ireland talks on Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Laois Libraries Facebook facebook.com/laoislibraries on dealing with issues such as coping with grief and loss, support for parents/guardians of young children and adolescents and a compassion based approach to emotional over-eating.

