Laois writer helps you to craft your short stories

The Arts Office Laois County Council is hosting a 4-week online course with writer Pauline Clooney that can help you if you are interested in short story writing.

The focus is to explore ideas for stories and learn the craft associated with the short story form.

Broken into four defined areas of development of the story, the classes will include activities that allow you to practice different elements of the craft. There will be a reading and a writing assignment each week and the goal will be to complete a short story.

In a relaxed atmosphere, those attending are invited to share work in progress each week to facilitate discussions.

Pauline Clooney, an award-winning short story writer, originally from Laois, has been living and working in Kildare for over thirty years. A former teacher of English and History, she left that career in 2017 to concentrate on her writing.

Her debut novel, Charlotte and Arthur, reimagining Charlotte Brontë’s honeymoon in Ireland in 1854, will be published by Merdog Books, October 2021.

Pauline is also the founder of Kildare Writing Centre where she facilitates courses in all aspects of creative writing.

Pauline presented a very successful writing workshop at Laois Arthouse, Stradbally for the Laois Bealtaine Festival 2018, so the Arts Office is delighted to welcome her back to facilitate this online course which starts on Monday, May 10. The course runs each Monday, May 31 from 7pm-9pm.

Open to adults only, places are limited to 10 and cost €30/€20 (concession) Online payment required to secure a place.

To book email: artsoff@laoiscoco.ie with your name and contact number before Friday, May 7.