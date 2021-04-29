Surprising poll results on Portlaoise 'support our vandals' graffiti

A piece of graffiti appeared in Portlaoise recently that has locals pretty divided.

The massive painting runs along the Ridge Road embankment at Portlaoise Leisure Centre Park, beside the soccer pitch, skatepark and playground.

Urging us the 'support our local vandals', it prompted a rapid call by Portlaoise Cllr Thomasina Connell to Laois County Council to get it painted over.

We put it to a poll of Leinster Express online readers at the weekend, and the results are in.

The majority want the graffiti to stay put.

52% voted for it to stay, and 48% want it removed.