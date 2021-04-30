Pothole repairs wanted on road to historic rural Portlaoise graveyard

A request has been made to Laois County Council to fix potholes in Clondarrig, near Portlaoise.

Cllr Willie Aird tabled a motion to the Portlaoise Municipal District April meeting with his request to repair the road as far as the historic Clondarrig graveyard.

There is a graveyard there which has mass once a year. It’s not closed yet. It would be nice to keep the road good up to that,” he said.

He also asked that the roads be fully resurfaced next year.

Clondarrig is a rural area north of the town, between Pallas and Ballyfin.

The council’s area engineer Wes Wilkinson said repairs will be done on two roads.

“Road repairs will be carried out on the L-6114-0 & L-61141-0 Clondarrig, and the locations will be included on the list for consideration for resurfacing as part of the 2022 Roads Programme,” he said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald seconded.

“The area of Clonreher and Clondarrig all needs to be looked at,” she said.