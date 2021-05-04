Do you recognise this stunning award winning Laois library?

This stunning library is in Laois, but do you know where?

Laois Tourism posted the photo as they gave a big thanks to the Laois Libraries staff for all their work during the pandemic.

"We wanted to take a moment and say a huge thank you to Laois Libraries. While the libraries have been closed you have been busy keeping us going with crafting , story time, the adventures of the Library Teddy, First Line Friday, Wonderful Words, Tuesday Writer and so so much more. Thank you for it all," they say.

Their photo is taken in Abbeyleix library, based in the restored market house in the town centre.

The library was redesigned by Frank C Murray Architects who won the Opus Architectural & Construction Award 2009 for it. It was also nominated for a LAMA Award 2009 for Best Public Building.

The public can revisit it to borrow books next Monday, May 10 along with the nine other Laois libraries as Covid-19 restrictions relax. It is free to join a library and books can be borrowed or returned to any Laois library by users.

However there will be no access to reader spaces or computers at this stage. Full list of Laois libraries and open times here.