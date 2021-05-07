WATCH: Laois glampsite is building a 'hobbit village'

A Laois glampsite is busy adding a hobbit village style extension to their business.

Glamping Under the Stars in Ballyroan has shared a video of the work in progress, with rows of cute accommodation to be buried under a hill, as part of their new 'mountain' campsite.

"Excitement is building! Watch this to get an idea of what our brand new glampsite will be like. (It’s basically a ‘Hobbit Village’). And it features some mesmerising digger work...!"

The business is preparing to reopen on June 2 but is already getting rapidly booked out. See www.glampingunderthestars.ie