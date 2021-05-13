Heritage grants awards announced for five Laois projects

Five Laois heritage projects have been awarded funding of over €44,000, announced today May 13.

The projects include two museums, a church, Laois Tidy Towns, historic buildings and the archive for Laois' famous airman who flew the Bremen.

The Col James Fitzmaurice Commemoration Society is to get €7,550 for: Conservation and Digitization of Col Fitzmaurice Commemoration Society Archive - Phase 1.

Donaghmore Famine Workhouse & Agricultural Museum is to get €10,800 for a Donaghmore Accessibility Enhancement Project to undertake elements of the Museum Accessibility Audit supported by the Heritage Council in 2020 to enrich visitor experiences.

Mountmellick Development Association which houses Mountmellick Museum, is awarded €11,350 to improve the visitor experience with storyboards and two digital productions for use inhouse/website/Facebook.

The Laois Heritage Society receives €3,400 to digitally record and make accessible vulnerable carved stone features at three Laois sites - Killeshin Romanesque Doorway, Timahoe Romanesque Doorway & Early Christian Cross-Slabs at Clonenagh





Finally Laois Federation of Tidy Towns has been awarded €11,326 to establish baseline data of built and architectural heritage via a checklist and monitoring of the key heritage features identified by a Tidy Towns as a tangible indicators of Climate Change.

The total for Laois is €44,426.

Cathaoirleach Catherine Fitzgerald welcomed the grant awards.

“These Heritage Council grants amount of over €44,000 to be injected into the Laois economy and I’d like to congratulate each of the voluntary groups involved - the Col James Fitzmaurice Commemoration Society, Donaghmore Famine Workhouse & Agricultural Museum, Mountmellick Development Association, Laois Heritage Society and Laois Federation of Tidy Towns for their hard work on behalf of the people and heritage of the county.

"Laois always punches above its weight when it comes to quality and quantity of community heritage projects and I’m delighted to see that trend continuing. I wish all of the groups the best with their projects and look forward to hearing about some of them during Heritage Week in August”.

Below: Trevor Stanley (Secretary of Donaghmore Workhouse &Agricultural Museum) with Catherine Casey (Heritage Officer , Laois Co. Council ) at the opening of the Dining Hall at Donaghmore Workhouse in 2014. The Museum has been awarded funding to improve accessibility for all under the new Heritage Council Community Grants Fund. Photo: Michael Scully





Sean Murray is Chairman of Laois Heritage Society.

“We are delighted to have obtained funding for digital 3-D modelling recording of three sites in Co. Laois. The survey will include sites identified as of National importance with regards to the Early Church tradition in Ireland. The Hiberno-Romanesque doorways of Killeshin Church and Timahoe Round tower and Early Medieval Cross Slabs uncovered at Clonenagh in 1989, which were associated with St. Fintan's Monastery there, will all feature as part of the project. The project will engage with the local communities in the areas and workshops are planned later in the year to train people who have an interest in the digital recording heritage monuments”.



Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform is Malcolm Noonan, TD.

“I would like to acknowledge the fantastic work of the Heritage Council in supporting community heritage through this important scheme. As the scope and scale of these projects illustrate, communities play a vital role in caring for all aspects of our heritage. The new national heritage plan, Heritage Ireland 2030, which will be published later this summer, will recognise the role of communities in safeguarding our heritage and ensure that they continue to be supported.”



Michael Parsons is Chairman of The Heritage Council and a member of Laois Heritage Society.

“These schemes continue to provide a central focus for the work of The Heritage Council. They are testament to the close collaboration between the Council, local authorities and community groups, all sharing a common purpose.”

Below: Teddy Fennelly of the Col Fitzmaurice Commemoration Society and Michael Parsons, Chair of the Heritage Council, pictured in Fitzmaurice Place Portlaoise (Photo: Catherine Casey, Laois Heritage Office).

The grants are from the National Heritage Council under the Community Heritage Grants Scheme, part of €1.2 million allocated to community groups and not-for-profit organisations around Ireland. They follow an award of €374,599 made to community heritage projects in April 2021.



The funding is hoped to boost local economies, grow tourism, and enhance community spirit by supporting local heritage projects.



The projects are all undertaken by voluntary groups and the topics in Laois range from improved access for people with disabilities at Donaghmore Workhouse, and community monitoring of Climate Change on local built heritage to conservation of historic newspapers reporting the historic first East West Transatlantic Flight by the Col James Fitzmaurice and digital recording of medieval monuments.