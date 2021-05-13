It's a summer of walking for the Portlaoise Musical Society

Temperatures are set to soar in Portlaoise as award-winning super Portlaoise Musical Society announce their fundraiser of the year as 'Summer Walkin’, a walking challenge throughout the month of June to help get them back on stage.

The Society is also delighted to announce its nominated charity partners as SoSad Laois and Dunamaise Arts Centre.

On June 1, 2021, 555 days will have passed since Portlaoise Musical Society left the stage at Dunamaise Arts Centre for their performance of ‘Ragtime’, which subsequently won numerous awards including ‘Best Actor’ (Shane Kelly), ‘Best Visual’ and Runner Up in ‘Best Overall Show’ – following on from their 2019 successes including the most coveted ‘Best Overall Show’ for Titanic, the Musical and more.

The society’s 2020 production was cancelled due to Covid-19 and fundraising activities were decimated, other than a virtual show which showcased some of the group's outstanding talent.

The goal of Summer Walkin’ is to re-ignite the society’s fundraising and kick-start plans for their next sensational production and create a wave of excitement for their future event throughout the town and beyond. Donations are now welcome and teams of between 6 to 10 people from Portlaoise and beyond are invited to participate in this fantastic fundraiser, with the goal of each team completing five hundred and fifty-five (555) kilometres to mark the amount of days since the society left the stage!

“The mission of Portlaoise Musical Society is simple - to promote musical theatre in our county by staging an annual production to showcase our fantastic talent, committee, cast and crew. We strive to provide a creative space for members, near and far, to express their love of all things theatre and music”, said JJ Tynan, Chairperson of the society’s committee.

“Each November we stage a production in our local theatre Dunamaise Arts Centre for 8 nights, usually to sold-out audiences! Unfortunately, ticket sales alone do not cover the costs of putting on such massive productions like Titanic and Ragtime and we need to fundraise in order to meet the deficit. Covid has had a massive impact on our fundraising and we need to raise funds now to help get us back on stage”, said Mr Tynan.

Support, by way of team participation and donations for the 'Summer Walkin’ challenge, is now asked for via an iDonate page which has been set up especially for the society’s fundraising.

Those interested in entering a team, can email portlaoisemusicalsociety@gmail.com and donations can be made by visiting www.idonate.ie/summerwalkin or see Portlaoise Musical Society’s pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for further details.

A donation from the proceeds of the fundraiser will be made to the event charity partners, the Dunamaise Arts Centre and the newly formed Laois branch of SOSAD (Save Our Sons and Daughters) - a service that provides free counselling and support services to people who are experiencing mental distress and those bereaved by suicide.